UNCG’s Bryan School named a Best Business School by The Princeton Review

The UNC Greensboro Bryan School of Business and Economics is one of the nation’s most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review.

On Tuesday, the education services company recognized the Bryan School as one of the Best Business Schools in the country as well as one of the Best Business Schools in the southeast U.S. The Bryan School’s Master of Business Administration program was also recognized, tabbed as one of the Top 50 Online MBA Programs and one of the Top 10 Greatest Resources for Minority Students.

The Princeton Review chose the schools for its 2021 list based on data from the company’s surveys of administrators at business schools during the 2019-20 academic year. The administrator survey, which numbered more than 200 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about currently enrolled students as well as graduates’ employment.

“What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences. For our 2021 list we tallied surveys of more than 17,800 students at 244 business schools,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief.

The Princeton Review reported its MBA rankings for 2021 in two classifications — one names the Top 10 On-Campus MBA Programs in 18 categories, and the other names the Top 50 Online MBA programs.

On top of being named one of the country’s Top 50 Online MBA programs, the Bryan School was named the No. 2 on-campus MBA program in the category of Greatest Resources for Minority Students.

“This recognition from The Princeton Review is meaningful because it is based on student surveys,” said Bryan School Dean McRae C. Banks. “At the Bryan School, we value our diverse learning environment and supportive culture, giving all of our students a unique opportunity to engage with a wide range of viewpoints and experiences.”